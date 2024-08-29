Rumble Ponies Fall to Yard Goats Thursday Night in Hartford

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-25, 63-57) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 7-1 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Hartford has taken two of the first three games in the series.

The Yard Goats (29-24, 67-54) got on the board first against Luis Moreno (3-6) in the third inning on an RBI single from Warming Bernabel. In the fourth, Hartford loaded the bases with one out. With Adael Amador at the plate, a passed ball forced home a run from third to make it 2-0. Amador then followed with a two-run single to right to extend the Yard Goats lead to 4-0.

With Hartford leading 4-1 in the eighth, Juan Guerrero hit a two-out, three-run homer to right that made it 7-1. Guerrero finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, with the home run being the first of his Double-A career.

Binghamton scored their lone run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Ryan Clifford, scoring Wyatt Young. Young singled to begin the game to extend his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest by a Rumble Ponies player this season. Young finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Hartford starter Blake Adams (2-1) allowed four hits and one run over six innings, earning the win.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series in Hartford on Friday night with first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network, with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Young now has 24 multi-hit games this season, putting him in sole possession of the team lead...Jeremiah Jackson had his second consecutive multi-hit game and his 21st of the season... Junior Santos pitched three scoreless frames of relief, with no walks and three strikeouts.

