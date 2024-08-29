Dixon Earns Walk-off Win for Altoona

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Brenden Dixon hit his second walk-off winner of the season for Altoona in the bottom of the tenth inning on Thursday night, leading the Curve to a 5-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Entering the tenth inning, Eddy Yean recorded three outs to strand the placed runner at second base for New Hampshire. In the bottom of the frame, Mike Jarvis bunted the placed runner to third base before the Fisher Cats intentionally walked both Matt Fraizer and Termarr Johnson to face Dixon, who sent a line drive to the wall in left-center field to win the game for the Curve.

Altoona scored three runs on the 20th home run of the season for Nick Cimillo. It was his third with Altoona on the campaign and came in the sixth inning. The Curve tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Jase Bowen sacrifice fly.

Dominic Perachi allowed four runs on six hits and a career-high five walks over 5.2 innings in the start. He struck out eight batters in the contest. J.C. Flowers tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief before Yean finished the final 2.2 innings to earn the win.

Altoona has won each of the first three games of the series with the Fisher Cats this week. It is the seventh walk-off win of the season for Altoona and 10th extra-inning win.

Altoona continues their series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Friday night. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Devereaux Harrison slated to start for the Fisher Cats.

