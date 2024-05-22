Rice's Two-Homer, Four-RBI Day Leads Patriots Over Fisher Cats

Ben Rice at bat for the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots took down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday afternoon 11-2 in game two of a seven-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. Somerset's bullpen trio of Jesus Liranzo, Jack Neely, and Ryan Anderson combined to hurl 4 shutout IP, allowing only 1 H with 3 K.

LHP Brock Selvidge (5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 5 BB, 6 K) earned the win, allowing only 1 ER over 5 IP. Wednesday marked Selvidge's fourth 6+ K performance of the season. Over 14 IP vs. New Hampshire this season, Selvidge has allowed 4 ER (2.57 ERA) with 12 K. The Yankees No. 10 prospect has allowed 2 ER or less in six of his eight starts this season.

C Ben Rice (2-for-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB) registered his third career multi-homer game. The Yankees No. 12 prospect has RBIs in three straight games and has 7 RBI over his last five games. Rice's 10 HR mark the second-most on the team and in the Eastern League, behind only Agustin Ramirez's 12. Rice's 2 SB in the contest are a career-high, while his 4 R match a career-high. Rice ranks among the Eastern League leaders this season with 29 R (T-2nd), 25 BB (T-2nd), 10 HR (2nd), and 69 TB (4th). Rice becomes the first Patriot this season with a multi-homer game and third Patriot this season with a 4+ RBI game, joining Agustin Ramirez and Grant Richardson.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B) extended Somerset's lead to 3-0 with a two-run double in the 3rd. Wednesday marked Cowles team leading 12th multi-hit game of the season. Cowles extended his on-base streak to 12 games, matching a season-long mark after reaching base in 12 straight to begin the season. Over his 12-game streak, Cowles is 12-for-37 (.324) with 9 RBI, 9 R, and 5 2B.

LF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B, 3B, BB) doubled home a run in the 3rd inning, before his RBI triple in the 9th inning extended the Patriots lead to 10-2. Wednesday marked Richardson's 11th multi-hit and sixth multi-RBI performance of the season. Richardson added a double and triple on the day, to bring his season XBH total to 16, which ranks 5th in the Eastern League. In the month of May, Richardson is slashing .340/.415/.574 with 8 XBH and 11 RBI.

