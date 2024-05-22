Squirrels Score Early, Pull Away in 9-3 Win over Baysox

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped ahead in the first inning and pulled away for a 9-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (19-22) have won the first two games in the road series against the Baysox (21-19) and have won seven-of-eight dating back to last Tuesday.

Richmond jumped ahead, 4-0, in the top of the first inning against Bowie starter Brandon Young (Loss, 0-2). After a leadoff single by Carter Howell, Grant McCray brought him home with a triple to open the scoring.

Victor Bericoto followed with a single to score McCray.

Three batters later, Adrián Sugastey drove a two-run single to right to open a 4-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

In the bottom of the first, Max Wagner hit a solo home run to center to close the score to 4-1.

Hayden Birdsong (Win, 3-1) retired the next eight batters in order. He finished his day with seven strikeouts over five innings and allowed two runs. The Baysox brought home a run against him in the fifth with an RBI groundout by Anthony Servideo.

In the sixth, McCray led off the inning with a solo homer, his team-leading sixth of the season.

After a single and a walk to open the top of the eighth inning, Bericoto hit a three-run homer to center field, extending the Richmond lead to 8-2.

Dylan Beavers led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer to cut the score to 8-3, the only run allowed by Wil Jensen over his three relief innings.

Will Wilson hit a two-out solo homer in the top of the ninth, his second homer in the last two games and his fourth on the season.

Ben Madison worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to end the game.

Bericoto finished the game 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks and four RBIs, tying his Double-A career high.

The series continues on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (2-1, 2.57) will start on the mound for Richmond countered by Bowie right-hander Seth Johnson (0-4, 3.97). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Following this week's road trip, the Flying Squirrels for a 12-game homestand from May 28-June 9. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.