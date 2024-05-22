Ponies Fall Short Against Fightins In High-Scoring Contest

READING, PA - The Reading Fightin Phils (18-23) scored eight runs in the seventh inning and defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 12-7 on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

With the game tied at three entering the bottom of the seventh, Caleb Rickets hit a go-ahead RBI single and Trevor Schwecke hit a three-run homer as part of the eight-run frame that made it 11-3 Reading.

Binghamton (21-18) would respond with four runs in the top of the eighth. Ryan Clifford launched a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 11-6. It is Clifford's first home run and RBIs of his Double-A career. The next batter, Jeremiah Jackson, blasted a solo home run to center to make it 11-7. It was one of four home runs on the night for the Rumble Ponies.

The Ponies got off to a hot start with a three-run first. Kevin Parada crushed a two-run homer over the left center field wall. The next batter, Brandon McIlwain, rocketed a solo homer over the right center field fence to give the Ponies an early 3-0 lead.

Nolan McLean made his Double-A pitching debut and allowed three runs on seven hits over four innings, with no walks and five strikeouts in the no-decision.

The two teams continue their six-game series Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m., with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:30 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: The two teams combined to hit back-to-back home runs three times (Binghamton twice, Reading once)...Binghamton and Reading combined for 19 runs, 28 hits, and seven home runs...Parada is on a five-game hitting streak and has six runs batted in over that stretch, he also has a team-leading six home runs...Clifford finished with two hits and three RBIs...McIlwain and Drake Osborn also had multi-hit games.

