Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Akron

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (24-16) vs Akron RubberDucks (25-15)

Game 41 - Wednesday, May 22, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Kyle Luckham vs LH Doug Nikhazy

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their six-game series today at FNB Field. It's the first meeting between the teams this season and their lone matchup of the first half. The teams don't meet again until July 30th-August 4th for another six-game series in Harrisburg.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 2-1 Tuesday afternoon at FNB Field. The game was tied 1-1 early, but the Senators retook the lead with a single run in the bottom of the 3rd. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Brady House singled to drive home Andrew Pinckney, making it a 2-1 game.

THAT'S A WRAP : Andrew Pinckney saw his hitting streak end at 10 games as he went 0-for-3 on Tuesday. It's the longest streak by a Senator this season. Pinckney hit .395 with nine RBIs and 11 runs scored during his streak. By reaching on a hit-by-pitch and scoring the go-ahead run yesterday, he still extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

POWER HOUSE : With a solo home run Tuesday, Brady House has nine home runs, which ties him for the second-most home runs in the Eastern League this season. He's been effective in the field as well, playing 23 straight error-free games.

CREWS IN THE CLUTCH : Dylan Crews has come up big for the Senators with runners in scoring position with 14 hits and 25 RBIs while batting .389 with runners in scoring position. Eight of those 14 hits have been for extra bases, including three home runs, four doubles, and a triple. Last week against Erie, Crews drove in nine runs on eight hits, including four doubles.

A SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS : The Senators have been earning the upper hand by winning the opening game of each of the last six series they've played. In their prior five series, the Senators have earned one split followed by four consecutive series wins thanks to last week's series win over Erie.

HOLDING IT DOWN : The Senators' pitching staff has been one of the best in the Eastern League. Their staff's collective 3.27 ERA is third-best in the Eastern League. Their bullpen's 2.77 ERA is the second-best in the Eastern League and fourth-best in AA.

WHAT A RELIEF : Orlando Ribalta highlights the Senators' bullpen as he hasn't allowed a run in 16 consecutive innings dating back to April 9th. Ribalta's 14 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run is the longest active streak in the Eastern League, and his five saves are third-most in the league.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T2nd in HRs (9), 9th in slugging % (.496) and 10th in OPS (.840)... Andrew Pinckney is T3rd in SBs (11) and 4th in hits (41)... Robert Hassell III is T3rd in SBs (11), 7th in runs (24) and T5th in hits (38)... Dylan Crews is T4th in RBIs (26) and T1st in 3Bs (3)... on the pitching side, Brad Lord is 5th in ERA (2.15) and T2nd wins (4)... Andrew Alvarez is T9th in Ks (42)... Orlando Ribalta is 3rd in saves (5)... Holden Powell is 1st in holds (4) and Tyler Schoff is T2nd in holds (3).

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 26 active players. They've had 36 players appear in a game including 4 MLB rehabs. They've had 17 pitchers appear in a game and 19 position players appear in a game. Twenty players of the current roster were originally drafted or signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: The current Sens roster includes nine of the MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects. They are #2 OF Dylan Crews ; #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #17 Andrew Pinckney ; # 23 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #24 C Israel Pineda; #27 Dustin Saenz (IL) and #30 Andry Lara. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #2 Crews ; #3 House ; #5 Morales ; #7 Hassell III; #19 Pickney; #22 Henry; and #29 LHP Andrew Alvarez .

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his second season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the previous four seasons on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Former big league reliever Rigo Beltran is the Senators pitching coach. Jeff Livesey is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach. Rounding out the staff are Don Neidig (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Grose (Strength & Conditioning Coach) & Samantha Unger (Performance Analyst).

