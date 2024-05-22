Senators defeat RubberDucks, 6-5

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators had built up a 4-0 lead by the 7th inning, but the RubberDucks flipped the game with a five-run 8th inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Sens bounced back to retake the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the 8th to secure the comeback 6-5 victory.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Brady House followed up Dylan Crews' game-tying RBI single with an RBI single of his own to score the game winning run.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham threw five scoreless innings in the start... Daison Acosta closed out the game by allowing one run in two innings to earn the win, his second of the season... Dérmis Garcia went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and his two-run home run in the fourth inning was his fifth of the season... The Senators are now tied with Akron for first place in the Southwest division.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

