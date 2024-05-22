Senators defeat RubberDucks, 6-5
May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators had built up a 4-0 lead by the 7th inning, but the RubberDucks flipped the game with a five-run 8th inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Sens bounced back to retake the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the 8th to secure the comeback 6-5 victory.
THE BIG PLAY
In the bottom of the 8th inning, Brady House followed up Dylan Crews' game-tying RBI single with an RBI single of his own to score the game winning run.
FILIBUSTERS
Kyle Luckham threw five scoreless innings in the start... Daison Acosta closed out the game by allowing one run in two innings to earn the win, his second of the season... Dérmis Garcia went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and his two-run home run in the fourth inning was his fifth of the season... The Senators are now tied with Akron for first place in the Southwest division.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Please find the game summary HERE .
Sincerely,
*** Part 1.1 - ASCII
HARRISBURG SENATORS POSTGAME NOTES Senators 6 Akron 5
SUMMARY The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Akron RubberDucks 6-5 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators had built up a 4-0 lead by the 7th inning, but the RubberDucks flipped the game with a five-run 8th inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Sens bounced back to retake the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the 8th to secure the comeback 6-5 victory.
THE BIG PLAY In the bottom of the 8th inning, Brady House followed up Dylan Crews' game-tying RBI single with an RBI single of his own to score the game winning run.
FILIBUSTERS Kyle Luckham threw five scoreless innings in the start... Daison Acosta closed out the game by allowing one run in two innings to earn the win, his second of the season... Dérmis Garcia went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and his two-run home run in the fourth inning was his fifth of the season... The Senators are now tied with Akron for first place in the Southwest division.
ON THE DOCKET The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Ponies Fall Short Against Fightins In High-Scoring Contest - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Ducks Get Denied in Harrisburg, 6-5 - Akron RubberDucks
- Fightins Blast Past Rumble Ponies in 12-7 Victory with 16 Hits - Reading Fightin Phils
- Sea Dogs Complete Comeback for 11-8 Victory - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators defeat RubberDucks, 6-5 - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Squander Late Lead and Lose in Portland - Hartford Yard Goats
- May 22, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rice's Two-Homer, Four-RBI Day Leads Patriots Over Fisher Cats - Somerset Patriots
- Beer Breaks SeaWolves' Hearts - Altoona Curve
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Altoona Blanks Erie After Rain Delay - Erie SeaWolves
- Homers Hurt Baysox in Third Consecutive Loss - Bowie Baysox
- Squirrels Score Early, Pull Away in 9-3 Win over Baysox - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Split Doubleheader in Portland - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.