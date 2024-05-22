Fightins Blast Past Rumble Ponies in 12-7 Victory with 16 Hits

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (18-23) flew past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-18) on Wednesday, 12-7, taking game two of a six-game series.

Left-hander Kolby Allard made his first start in a Reading uniform after being transferred from the FCL Phillies. Allard made his Major League Debut for the Atlanta Braves on July 31, 2018. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2019 and spent four seasons there, until he was traded back to the Braves in November 2022. The Phillies signed Allard in January as a free agent.

After retiring the game's first two batters, Allard walked Rowdey Jordan and allowed back-to-back home runs. The first home run was a two-run shot by Kevin Parada, followed by a solo shot by Brandon McIlwain. The Fightins trailed 3-0 in the first.

The Fightins got on the board in the third with a pair of back-to-back home runs by Carson Taylor and Kendall Simmons. Kendall Simmons' homers for the second-straight game, marking the second-straight game Reading has homered in back-to-back at-bats. The Rumble Ponies held their lead, 3-2. The Fightins scored the tying run in the fourth thanks to an RBI double by Ethan Wilson.

After two scoreless fifth and sixth innings, the Fightins bats exploded in the seventh. They scored a season-high eight runs in the inning on seven hits and batted around for the third time this season. Caleb Ricketts started the rally with a go-ahead RBI single, driving in Simmons. The next batter, Carson Taylor drove in another run on a sharp RBI double to center field. Carlos De La Cruz earned his RBI of the night with an RBI single, driving in Ricketts and Taylor. Trevor Schwecke blasted his first home run of the season with a three-run shot, breaking the game open. Reading took a 10-3 lead. Marcus Lee Sang brought home one more run in the inning with an RBI single, allowing Wilson to score.

The Rumble Ponies did not surrender in the eighth, as they scored four runs in the inning. Seven home runs were hit in the game, three from the Fightins and four from the Rumble Ponies. The Fightins bats came alive as they had a season-high 16 hits in the game.

The Fightin Phils and Rumble Ponies return to the field Thursday at 6:45 p.m. for game three of this week's six-game series. LHP Matt Osterberg will start for Reading, and Binghamton will send RHP Nolan McLean to the mound. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

