Beer Breaks SeaWolves' Hearts

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - Seth Beer broke a scoreless game with his second home run of the season on Wednesday afternoon as Altoona shutout the Erie SeaWolves, 2-0, at UPMC Park.

The game was scoreless throughout the first six innings, but When It Rains It Pours as a rain delay of nearly an hour and a half took place. Altoona starter Sean Sullivan tossed all six innings before the delay for Altoona and navigated the Erie order with fine-toothed Combs , striking out three batters with four hits and two walks issued. Sullivan's dominance may last Forever After All , as the right-hander has now tossed 15.0 consecutive scoreless innings over his last four appearances for the Curve.

Coming out of the rain delay, Altoona turned to Eddy Yean on the mound, who tossed a scoreless frame and earned the win before Nick Dombkowski picked up a two-inning save for the Curve, striking out two batters with one hit allowed. Erie was One Number Away with the game-tying runner at the plate when Dombkowski slammed the door with a strikeout, working Better Together with catcher Wyatt Hendrie, who threw out the base runner at first to end the game.

Both Altoona runs came in the top of the eighth inning, with Beer leading off the frame with a Going, Going, Gone solo home run off the area in left field to break the tie. Later in the inning, Dustin Peterson drew a walk before hopping in a Fast Car to third base on a perfectly executed hit-and-run by Tsung-Che Cheng . Sammy Siani then lifted a sacrifice fly to extend Altoona's lead. The Curve had nine hits in the Beautiful Crazy shutout win, the second of the season for the Curve.

Altoona will keep Doin' This six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. with RHP Drake Fellows taking the ball for Altoona against RHP Troy Melton for Erie.

