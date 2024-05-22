Altoona Blanks Erie After Rain Delay

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie (23-16) was shutout for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to Altoona (11-30) on Wednesday.

Garrett Burhenn started for Erie and pitched well in his second Double-A start. He did not allow a run in five innings. He allowed four hits and one walk. He struck out three batters.

The game was delayed due to rain before the beginning of the seventh inning.

Altoona broke the scoreless tie in the eighth inning when Seth Beer began the inning with a solo home run against Calvin Coker. After the next two reached on a walk and a single, Sammy Siani connected on a sacrifice fly to score Dustin Peterson and make it 2-0.

Erie went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Eddy Yean (3-1) earned the win in relief. Coker (0-2) took the loss. Nick Dombkowski earned his first save of the season with two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Erie and Altoona resume the series at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday as Troy Melton faces Drake Fellows.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.