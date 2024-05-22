Yard Goats Split Doubleheader in Portland

Portland, Maine- The Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Yard Goats broke a 3-3 tie and scored three runs in the ninth inning to win the first game 8-5. Jarrod Cande retired the first 13 batters and worked into the sixth inning, and Adael Amador cranked his first home run. Braiden Ward, in his Double-A debut, led off the seventh with a double and scored on Sterlin Thompson's hit. In game two, the Sea Dogs scored three unearned runs in the second inning and then hit a pair of homers in the fifth to take the nightcap 5-1. The Yard Goats will play eight games in six days against the Red Sox affiliate with another twin-bill on Friday.

In game one, Hartford starter Jarrod Cande retired the first 13 batters and was perfect into the fifth inning. The Yard Goats gave him an early lead in the first inning as catcher Braxton Fulford belted a three-run homer. Hartford added a pair of runs in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Adael Amador into the pavilion seats.

The Sea Dogs broke up Cande's perfect game in the fifth inning with one out on a single by Eddinson Paulino and then Matthew Lugo followed with a two-run homer to make it 5-2. The Red Sox affiliate tied the game with three runs in the sixth inning. Paulino cracked a two-run single and Alex Binelas tied the game with an RBI double.

The Yard Goats broke the 5-5 tie with three runs in the seventh inning off reliever Cody Scroggins. Ward led off with a double and Sterlin Thomson knocked him in with a single to center field, giving Hartford a 6-5 lead. After a walk to Warming Bernabel, Yanquiel Fernandez followed with an RBI single, scoring Thompson to make it 7-5. Bernabel scored a wild pitch to give the Yard Goats an 8-5 lead.

In game two, the Sea Dogs scored three unearned runs against Hartford starter Evan Shawver. Matthew Lugo reached on an infield error and later scored on a fielder's choice grounder. The second run scored on a sac fly and a wild pitch made it 3-0 Sea Dogs.

Portland hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning off reliever Dylan Spain, as Marcello Mayer and Nic Decker went deep.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs will continue their eight-game series on Wednesday night at 6:00 from Hadlock Field in Maine. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will start for Portland. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 5:45 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

