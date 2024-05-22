May 22, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH 'GOATS The Portland Sea Dogs split a twin bill with the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night. Hartford took game one, 8-5 before Portland took the nightcap, 5-1. In game one, Hartford took an early lead in the top of the first after a three-run homer to center field from Braxton Fulford. Hartford continued the scoring in the top of the fourth inning with another homer. This time, off the bat of the top Rockies prospect, Adael Amador. With a two-run shot to right field, Hartford led 5-0. In the bottom of the fifth, Eddinson Paulino reached with a single before Matthew Lugo started the home run party for the Sea Dogs. With his team-leading ninth of the season out to left center field, Portland was on the board and within three. Portland would tie the game in the bottom of the sixth bringing in three runs to score. A two-run single from Paulino along with an RBI single from Alex Binelas would tie it at five. Hartford broke away in the top of the seventh, bringing home three more to score. A pair of RBI singles from Sterlin Thompson and Yanquiel Fernandez along with a wild pitch would give Hartford the 8-5 win. In game two. Portland jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning to get on the board first. Mickey Gasper reached on a fielder's choice allowing Matthew Lugo to score who reached on a fielding error to the shortstop. Matt Donlan hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Gasper and put Portland up by two. A wild pitch would score Sikes from third who reached on a ground-rule double (5) for the final run of the inning.Back-to-back homers from Marcelo Mayer (4) and Nick Decker (3) would give Portland a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The leadoff solo shot from Mayer along with a solo shot from Decker would both land in Gifford's Pavillion to extend the lead. Hartford avoided the shutout in the top of the seventh after an RBI double from Nic Kent but Portland held on to defeat Hartford 5-1 in game two.

MAYER ATOP THE MOUNTAIN Marcelo Mayer now ties for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with sixteen total after three more last series against the Somerset Patriots. Jesus Bastidas with Sugarland (AAA Astros) and P.J. Higgings (AAA Reds) also tally sixteen. Portland currently leads all of Double-A in doubles with 83 collectively. Mayer has also notched the most extra-base hits in the Eastern League whith 20 total. He ranks second in hits (47) while tying for the most runs (29) in the Eastern League. Mayer leads the team in average (.305), stolen bases (9), and total bases (75) coming into today. He is also currently riding a five-game hit streak after going 7-21 with four runs, one double, one homer, one RBI, six strikeouts, and one stolen base.

TEEL ON A TEAR The New Jersey native, Kyle Teel, hit .429 last week against the Somerset Patriots after going six- for-fourteen with five runs, two doubles, three RBI, three walks, and one strikeout. His .529 OBP and .571 slugging percentage led the team after appearing in four games during last week's series. Teel is hitting .346 in the month of May across fourteen games started. He has collected six doubles, one homer, nine RBI, eight walks, and thirteen strikeouts, while going 18-52 this month.

POWERFUL PENROD PITCHING Portland Sea Dogs' LHP Zach Penrod has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13th-19th. The 26-year-old made one start during the week, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning while tying a career-high with ten strikeouts in a 2-1 win on May 18th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Penrod went 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA allowing one run on one hit in six innings of work with three walks and ten strikeouts for the week. In the game, Penrod did not allow a base runner until two outs in the fifth inning. Somerset's first hit of the day would come in the bottom of the sixth when Anthony Seigler singled to lead off the inning. Penrod struck out the side in both the first and fourth innings. Penrod is 3-0 in six starts this season with a 2.10 ERA. He allowed 12 walks and struck out 44 in 30.0 innings. Penrod ranks among the league leaders in several categories including tied for first in winning percentage (1,000), third in average (.173), fourth in strikeouts (44), and WHIP (1.00), and fifth in ERA (2.10). Penrod is the first Sea Dogs' pitcher to earn the honor this season. While sluggers Matthew Lugo (April 15-21) and Blaze Jordan (April 22-28) have earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors this season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 22, 2014 - Mookie Betts hits a walk-off 2-run triple in the ninth inning, rallying the Sea Dogs to a 6-5 win over the Binghamton Mets...Betts reached base five times (4 walks and a triple).

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will get the ball for game three of the series. Gonzalez last pitched on May 16th against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out six. Gonzalez has faced the Yard Goats once this season on April 28th at Dunkin' Park where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking one and striking out eight. Those eight strikeouts still tie his season-high.

