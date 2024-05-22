Sea Dogs Complete Comeback for 11-8 Victory

May 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-18) exploded for eight runs in the final two frames to comeback and defeat the Hartford Yard Goats (19-20) 11-8 on Wednesday night.

Every Sea Dog notched a hit in the fifteen-hit affair while five Sea Dogs' players recorded multi-hit games. Jacob Webb earned his fourth win of the season while Felix Cepeda collected his Eastern League-leading eighth save of the season.

Hartford took an early lead, plating a run in the top of the first after Sterlin Thompson grounded into a force out to score Adael Amador.

Amador continued the scoring in the top of the third inning with an RBI single to center field before a sacrifice fly from Warming Bernabel brought him home and put Hartford up 3-0.

Kyle Teel recorded an RBI groundout to the shortstop to score Tyler McDonough and put Portland on the board in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, Bladimir Restituyo hit a leadoff solo homer to left-center field before an RBI single off the bat of AJ Lewis would bring in the fifth run for Hartford.2

Nick Decker put Portland within three in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center field.

In the top of the fifth, three singles would score three more for the Yard Goats. Braiden Ward singled to drive in Bernabel, Nic Kent scored Ward on a single of his own, and a single from Braxton Fulford would drive in AJ Lewis.

A single from Matthew Lugo and a throwing error from the left fielder Thompson would drive in a run for Portland in the fifth.

Portland got within one run in the bottom of the seventh after a two-run double from Teel (9) would bring in Mayer and Anthony. An RBI groundout from Lugo along with an RBI double from Phillip Sikes (6) would make it 8-7, Hartford.

The Sea Dogs exploded for four more runs in the bottom of the eighth after an RBI single from Teel would tie the game at eight. A two-run single from Lugo would drive in Mayer and Anthony to give Portland their first lead of the day. Gasper would cap off the scoring with a single to right field to drive in Teel and seal the 11-8 win.

RHP Jacob Webb (4-0, 2.55 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking one. Felix Cepeda (8) earned the save with 1.0 scoreless inning allowing two hits while walking one. RHP Seth Halvorsen (0-1, 8.56 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 0.1 innings allowing four runs on three hits while walking one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, May 23rd, 2024 for game four of an eight-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats. The first pitch for game four is slated for 11:00am. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-2, 4.13 ERA) will start for Portland while Hartford will give the ball to LHP Mason Albright (1-3, 5.40 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.