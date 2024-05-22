Ducks Get Denied in Harrisburg, 6-5

Akron shortstop Kahlil Watson capped a five-run eighth inning with a go-ahead, two-run home run, but Harrisburg scored twice in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 win in the second game of a six-game series at FNB Field Wednesday night, putting the RubberDucks and Senators in a Southwest Division first-place tie.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 5-4, in the bottom of the eighth inning, right-hander Ross Carver walked left fielder Robert Hassell III with one out. Designated hitter Andrew Pinckney singled to left-center field, and center fielder Dylan Crews hit a sharp ground ball that got into center field for a game-tying single. Third baseman Brady House then hit a go-ahead single to left field for a 6-5 Harrisburg lead.

Mound Presence

Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy allowed his first run of the season in the second inning, with a one-out walk to House, a single by first baseman Dérmis Garcia and a sacrifice fly by shortstop Cortland Lawson. In the fourth, Pinckney doubled down the third-base line, and Garcia hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0. Nikhazy departed after 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Right-hander Lenny Torres Jr. recorded four outs, including two strikeouts. Carver allowed an unearned run on a hit, error and sacrifice fly in the seventh before Akron staged its rally. He allowed three runs - two earned - on four hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in two innings.

Duck Tales

Akron put runners in scoring position in six of the first seven innings but left 10 on base. In the eighth, right-hander Samuel Reyes walked first baseman Joe Naranjo and catcher Micael Ramírez. Third baseman Milan Tolentino singled to load the bases, and left fielder Joe Lampe and center fielder Connor Kokx hit consecutive RBI singles. After second baseman Christian Cairo grounded into a double play that scored a run, Watson slugged his team-high sixth home run to the Harrisburg bullpen in right field for Akron's first lead of the series, 5-4.

Notebook

Watson had his first three-hit game as a RubberDuck...Watson and Tolentino each extended seven-game hitting streaks...Lampe has six hits in his last three games...Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas was 1-for-2 with a walk while playing seven innings in his second rehab game...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 2,644.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (5-1, 1.94 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Andry Lara (1-0, 1.42 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

