RHP Jeffrey Passantino has been transferred to Triple-A Iowa

June 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

RHP Manny Rodriguez has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

Rodriguez, a reliever for the Pelicans, was placed on the 7-day Injured List on June 14. For the Birds this season, the 22-year-old is 0-2 with a 4.88 ERA over his 18 games. In 24 innings, he has 32 strikeouts to 11 walks. In 2018, Rodriguez worked out of the bullpen for the Low-A South Bend Cubs, going 3-5 with a 7.59 ERA in 32 appearances. The Mexico native was signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2016.

Rodriguez will wear No. 52. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active players with five on the Injured List.

