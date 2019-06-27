Homestand Preview

Spend July 4th weekend with the Potomac Nationals! The P-Nats begin a six-game homestand on Thursday, July 4th. It will be highlighted by Food, Fireworks and Fun on Independence Day, Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Night with a bobblehead giveaway and jersey auction, Caped Crusaders Night and Summer Camp Day.

The P-Nats will face the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals) for the first three games, followed by three against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros).

Thursday, July 4th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm Independence Day: Join the Potomac Nationals for a patriotic celebration at the ballpark! A full night of fun, with patriotic decorations, video board graphics, music and a post-game fireworks show. Food, Fireworks and Fun: A $10 add-on to any game ticket includes the pre-game all-you-can-eat picnic buffet, which will feature hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and Pepsi products. The picnic will take place in the Northwest Federal Bullpen Club, down the right field line of the stadium. The picnic will begin once gates open at 5pm. Picnic add-ons must be purchased in advance, over the phone or in person. Post-game Fireworks Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. GEICO Race Car will be on site, presented by Dave Stinson GEICO

Friday, July 5th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm 25 Years since Friends Debuted Night: The P-Nats will pay tribute to the popular show with a night full of promotions! Fans can bring a picture to put on the Friends wall, there will be a photo booth set up, plus the Snack Shack will transform into Central Perk. There will be an in-game "Guess Who Said It" competition, plus decorations, clips and music throughout the game. Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package: Two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased 24 hours before game time. Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, July 6th vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Night: Who ya gonna call to join you at The Pfitz? The movie will be celebrated at the ballpark, with decorations throughout the stadium, including slime. Listen to music and see clips from the movie during the night, and stop by Fan Assistance to guess what's in the slime. During the game, there will be an on-field "Guess What's in the Slime" game for a few lucky fans as well. Fans' Chioce Bobblehead Giveaway: Carter Kieboom Ghostbusters Proton Pack, presented by Loyal Hygiene Solutions (first 1,000 fans): Fans voted on which P-Nats' likeness they wanted on the bobblehead and Carter Kieboom was victorious! He'll be dressed in Ghostbusters attire and holding a proton pack. Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Night Jersey Auction, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: P-Nats players and coaches will be looking like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man! The jerseys showcase his sailor's collar and red neckerchief on the front, while the back will feature the catchphrase "Stay Puft" and have the numbers dripping in ectoplasm slime. They will be auctioned off via a silent auction during the game, with proceeds benefitting the Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation. The auction begins once gates open and will run through the last out of the sixth inning. Winners will be able to take a photo post-game with the player or coach who wore and autographed the jersey. Inova Blood Donor Services Blood Drive: Inova will be hosting a blood drive in front of the ballpark from 3pm-7pm. Fans can sign up to donate, and will receive one free ticket voucher to a future P-Nats game, plus a t-shirt from Inova, while supplies last. Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Back N Time will be performing for fans.

Sunday, July 7th vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

First pitch: 6:05pm Gates open: 5pm Caped Crusaders Night: All caped crusaders are invited out to the ballpark! There will be a costume contest and photo booth, plus keep an eye out for caped crusaders roaming the stadium. Additionally, each P-Nats player in the batting order will be a caped crusader for the day, and the ballpark will be divided up into nine sections, one for each caped crusader. The first caped crusader to hit a home run will win their section a free ticket to a remaining 2019 P-Nats game, which fans can pick up at fan assistance on their way out of the ballpark. Reading Program Night: Students who have participated in Uncle Slam's Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade. Kids Day Sunday: Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game. Kids Eat Free: The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda. Caricature Artist: Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies). Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday: Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

Monday, July 8th vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Tuesday, July 9th vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers

First pitch: 12:05pm Gates open: 11am Summer Camp/Day Care Day: The ballpark will welcome local camps, daycares and summer programs for an afternoon of baseball and fun! Splash Day: Water balloon and squirt guns will be cooling kids off throughout the stands.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets or ticket plans, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

