Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 27 at Fayetteville

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (a Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:00 p.m. This evening, RHP Erich Uelmen (1-2, 4.28 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Brett Conine (3-1, 1.44 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PAYNE LEADS PELICANS PASSED DASH IN SERIES WIN

Tyler Payne finished a triple shy of a cycle and hit a go-ahead three-run homer for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 7-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday from BB&T Ballpark. After the Birds built a 3-0 lead, the Dash came back with a three-run third and three more in the fourth to take 6-3 advantage. In the sixth, after a run scored on an error, Payne crushed a three-run bomb to give the Pelicans a 7-6 advantage. Enrique De Los Rios (1-0) earned the win in his debut with the Pelicans with three shutout innings and Garrett Kelly saved his first game of his career by recording the last six outs of the contest. The win gave the Pelicans the series victory over the Dash.

HEY, THAT LOOKS LIKE A WINNING STREAK

After the Birds snapped a tough six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach added on with a 7-6 win on Wednesday. It was the first time the Pelicans won back-to-back games since May 19 and 20 against Frederick and Wilmington. With a win on Wednesday, the Pelicans secured their first series victory since they took three-of-four from the Dash on May 13-16.

LOOK AT THOSE BATS

After going 15 games without scoring more than four runs, the Birds exploded for seven runs on 12 hits in their win over the Dash on Wednesday. Of the 12 hits, three were for extra bases. It was the most runs the Pelicans had plated in a game since a 7-2 win over Potomac on June 1. It was also the first time since June 2 that the Pelicans had recorded double digit hits in a game.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK

Through the first 72 games of the season, the Pelicans never came back from a deficit of more than one run. Over the last two games, Myrtle Beach has erased three-run disadvantages. On Tuesday, the Birds trailed 3-0 before winning 4-3 and they were down 6-3 in the fourth only to come back and win 7-3 on Wednesday. That was helped by the bullpen not allowing a run over the last two games as well.

STRAIGHT FLEXING

After a season-long seven-game stretch without a home run, the Pelicans have hit eight home runs in their last eight games. Tyler Payne hit a two-run shot last Sunday to break the span while Cam Balego hit a two-run homer on Thursday, Aramis Ademan blasted a three-run bomb on Friday and Luke Reynolds chipped in with a two-run home run on Saturday. Balego bashed another home run on Sunday. On Tuesday, both Balego and Reynolds slammed two-run homers. Wednesday marked the biggest home run of the bunch, with Payne's go-ahead three-run homer. Balego now has eight long balls on the season. That mark is second on the team behind Kevonte Mitchell's nine.

LIGHTNING ON HIS FEET

Outfielder Zach Davis has made a name for himself on the bases in his career. Davis leads the league with 25 stolen bases. Because he has just played in 52 games, he is averaging 0.48 stolen bases per game. He has stolen two bases in the same game three times in 2019. A staple in the leadoff spot for the Pelicans, Davis has made 39 starts in the top spot in the order. Twenty of his 25 stolen bases have come when he is hitting leadoff. The former Texas Tech Red Raider led all of the Cubs farm system with 38 stolen bases in 2018 and has stolen 87 bases in 235 games.

WHEN LOADED, IT'S DANGEROUS

As a whole, the Pelicans have struggled with the bases loaded both offensively and on the hill. This season, opponents have a 1.266 OPS with three doubles, two triples and four grand slams while the Pelicans at the plate have a .487 OPS with the bases loaded with just four doubles and no triples or home runs. In 55 at-bats, opponents have scored 74 bases-loaded runs and the Pelicans have only scored 39 runs in 59 bases-loaded at-bats. On Saturday, the Woodpeckers scored three runs with the bases loaded. Grant Fennell leads the Birds with eight RBIs in those situations.

BULLPEN OF GLORY

Over the last four games, the Birds' bullpen has been brilliant. While the Pelicans have not allowed a run in relief over their last two games, the 'pen owns an ERA of 1.20 (2 ER over 15 IP) over their last four contests. Overall, the Pelicans bullpen ERA is 3.93 versus their starter's 5.03 ERA. Garrett Kelly has been strong for the Pelicans, owning a 2.81 ERA over 10 appearances while Ben Hecht leads the Pelicans in outings with 23 while boasting a 2.65 ERA and a team-best four saves.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach visits Fayetteville for the second-to-last time this season. The Pelicans' next trip to Segra Stadium is August 2-4 for a three-game set. The Birds were swept in a three-game series in their only other trip to Segra Stadium and the Pelicans are a tough 1-11 against the Woodpeckers this season overall.

