Hernandez Tosses Gem in 4-1 Micro Brews Victory

ZEBULON, N.C. - Nelson Hernandez took a no-hitter into the seventh while pitching through six and 1/3 innings with just one hit allowed and seven strikeouts, Rob Henry had a two-run single, Payton Henry hit a solo home run and Julio Garcia had a RBI single as the Micro Brews defeated the Nationals 4-1 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (4-3, 43-34) scored four two-out runs in the game after scoring twice in the first on a bases loaded, two-out RBI single from Rob Henry and later getting two, two-out runs in the sixth on a solo home run from Payton Henry and a RBI single from Julio Garcia.

Those four runs were all scored in support of Hernandez (W, 8-5, 4.72) who was absolutely stellar in his series opening start against the visiting Nationals (3-5, 33-42). Hernandez held Potomac to just one hit and one unearned run over six and 1/3 innings pitched while earning his second straight win (both versus Potomac). He also totaled seven strikeouts, one walk and faced 24 batters while pitching into the seventh and reaching a season high 99 pitches (61 strikes). His only hit allowed in the game came with one out in the seventh when Jakson Reetz connected on a RBI double to left-center. That double also immediately followed a throwing error by Hernandez that allowed a runner to reach with one out in the inning. Eddie Silva was charged with two errors in the game, causing Hernandez to pitch with runners on base in the third and fifth innings.

Hernandez left after allowing the Reetz double and was then followed in the game by relievers Justin Topa and Clayton Andrews. Topa (H, 3) retired two straight and left an inherited runner on base while finishing the seventh. Andrews (S, 11) then pitched the final two innings of the game and totaled two strikeouts en route to his eleventh save of the season. He also finished the game by getting Reetz to line into a double play back to the mound.

Potomac's starter Nick Raquet allowed all four runs, but totaled a season high 10 strikeouts while taking the loss. Raquet (L, 5-8, 4.93) allowed walked one and allowed five hits in the series opening start for the Nationals. Relievers Jorge Pantoja and Frankie Bartow followed Raquet out of the Potomac bullpen. Pantoja allowed an inherited runner to score and finished with a strikeout over an inning and 1/3 scoreless. Bartow struck out one and pitched around two hits in his one inning.

Rob Henry went 1-for-2 in the game with two RBI. Payton Henry went 2-for-4 with a single in the fourth and his eighth home run of the season in the sixth. The home run also brought across his 43rd overall and Carolina League best 25th RBI with two-outs in an inning this season. Garcia was 1-for-3 in the game and drove in Carolina's final run for his sixth RBI of the year.

