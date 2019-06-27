City of Winston-Salem, Dash to Host Annual Fourth of July Celebration

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The City of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem Dash are excited to host their annual Independence Day celebration at BB&T Ballpark on Thursday, July 4.

The fun begins at 4:30 p.m., continues with the Dash's 6:30 p.m. game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and concludes with Winston-Salem's official Fourth of July fireworks show, presented by the City of Winston-Salem.

BB&T Ballpark will open at 4:30 p.m., with fans having access to the Foothills Brewpen and Kids Zone located in the outfield. Local band, Time Sawyer, will be performing on the patio from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and the pregame festival will feature Food Trucks, free balloon animals & patriotic tattoos.

Both free and paid parking options will be available near the ballpark, and all of these locations will be less than a half-mile from BB&T Ballpark's entrance. Parking maps are available at wsdash.com.

"Our Fourth of July game has been a staple event in our community each season," said Dash President C.J. Johnson. "We are thankful to the City of Winston-Salem for their assistance in making this a fun event for fans of all ages each summer."

Tickets are still available, though the game will sell out. The Dash's Fourth of July home games over the last five seasons have drawn the five highest attendances in BB&T Ballpark's history. Last year, a record-setting 9,011 fans came to the downtown facility on July 4 for the team's contest against Down East.

To purchase your tickets, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com. Tickets start as low as $9 when purchased in advance.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

