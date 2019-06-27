Former Wood Duck Locke St. John Makes MLB Debut for Rangers

Kinston, N.C. - Former Wood Ducks reliever Locke St. John made his Major League debut for the Rangers, Tuesday, working 0.2 of an inning in a win over the Detroit Tigers.

St. John took over for Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning with one out and the bases empty. He faced two batters, getting Gordon Beckham to ground out to shortstop, and pinch hitter Ronny Rodriguez to fly out to center field.

St. John pitched for the Woodies in 2018, going 4-3 with a 2.06 ERA over 29 relief appearances. In 43.2 innings of work, he struck out 61 while walking just 15, with opponents hitting just .203 against him. St. John was promoted to Double-A Frisco on August 14, making 11 appearances with the Roughriders to close out the year.

St. John, 26, has combined to post a 3-2 record with a 1.56 ERA, with 4 saves, and a 1.07 WHIP over 26 relief appearances with Frisco (AA) and Nashville (AAA) this season, averaging 12.7 strikeouts per 9 innings.

The Pell City, Ala. native is in his second season in the Rangers organization after being selected in the minor league phase of the 2017 Rule 5 Draft. He was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 32nd round of the 2014 June Draft out of the University of South Alabama.

