Pelicans Bludgeon Fayetteville with 21 Hits in Series-Opening Win

June 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans set a new season high in hits and tied a season high with 12 runs in their 12-6 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night from Segra Stadium.

After scoring seven runs on 12 hits in Wednesday's win over Winston-Salem, the Pelicans (3-5, 24-51) outdid themselves against the Woodpeckers (5-3, 36-41) on Thursday.

D.J. Wilson led off the slugfest for the Birds with a grand-slam in the second inning. It was the Pelicans first slam of the season and it put the Birds in front 4-0 against Brett Conine (L, 3-1). The Pelicans added on two more in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 6-0.

After Tyler Payne doubled to lead off the inning, Zach Davis plated him on an RBI double down the left field line and the Birds led 5-0. One batter later, Jimmy Herron brought Davis in on a single up the middle and the Pelicans pushed it to a 6-0 game.

In the fifth, Aramis Ademan blasted his fifth homer of the season, a solo shot, that gave the Birds a 7-0 advantage.

Wilson once again contributed to the Birds cause in the top of the sixth inning as he bombed his second homer of the night to right field and made it an 8-0 lead. That was not all for the Pelicans in the frame as they added on another run on an RBI groundout from Carlos Sepulveda and the Birds carried a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

That was when the Woodpeckers found the board for the first time. Jacob Meyers continued his torrid season against the Pelicans as he launched a two-run home run, his third of the season against Myrtle Beach, to cut the gap to 9-2 in the sixth.

Myrtle Beach tacked on another run in the eighth when Sepulveda singled in Davis to edge the Birds out in front 10-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Chandler Taylor belted a grand slam for the Woodpeckers to slice the gap to 10-6 entering the ninth inning.

The Pelicans continued their offensive onslaught in the ninth inning as Sepulveda brought in two more runs on a base hit up the middle and the Pelicans came away with a 12-6 win.

Erich Uelmen (W, 2-2) notched his third quality start for the Pelicans as he tossed six innings and allowed just two runs on five hits and struck out seven to earn the win. Davis (5-for-6, four runs and three doubles) Carlos Sepulveda (4-for-6, four RBIs) and D.J. Wilson (3-for-5, two homers and five RBIs) all had career nights for the Pelicans as Myrtle Beach tied a season best with 12 runs and set a new season-high with 21 hits in the ballgame.

