RHP Corey Kluber Currently Scheduled to Start in Somerset on Thursday Night

August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









New York Yankees RHP Corey Kluber

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) New York Yankees RHP Corey Kluber(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that two-time Cy Young Award winner RHP Corey Kluber is currently scheduled to start Thursday night's game for the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Somerset will take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) at 7:05 pm at TD Bank Ballpark.

Prior to a right shoulder injury that landed him on the injured list, Kluber was 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA and 55 strikeouts over 10 starts with the Yankees. He threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on May 19th. It was the first of his career and the first no-hitter for the Yankees since David Cone blanked the Montreal Expos in 1999.

The Alabama native won his two Cy Youngs in 2014 and 2017 and is also a three-time MLB All-Star (2016-2018). He recorded a 20-win season in 2018 and has three 18-win seasons in his career (2014, 2016, 2018). Kluber led all of Major League baseball in wins (18), ERA (2.25), complete games (5), shutouts (3), and WHIP (0.87) in his 2018 Cy Young season.

He made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians against the Oakland A's on September 1, 2011 at the age of 25. He was acquired by the Yankees through free agency on January 27, 2021. Kluber carries a career 102-61 record, 3.15 ERA and 1,517 strikeouts over 1,396 innings across 219 games (214 started) for the Indians, Rangers and Yankees at the Major League level.

Kluber will be the seventh major league rehab to come to Somerset this season, joining LHP Zack Britton, INF Luke Voit, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Luis Severino, RHP Clarke Schmidt, and INF Chris Gittens.

Images from this story



New York Yankees RHP Corey Kluber

(New York Yankees)

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.