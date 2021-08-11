Dennis & Co. Lead Yard Goats to Second Straight Shutout Win

Binghamton, NY - Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis and three relievers combined on a 3-0 shutout victory, as Hartford blanked the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the second straight game at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Dennis fired six scoreless, and the Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on Jose Gomez' two-out RBI single in the seventh inning helping Hartford to a season-high fourth consecutive win. Yard Goats pitching has not allowed a single run in 25 consecutive innings, and tossed consecutive shutouts for the first time since April 20-May 1, 2019. Jameson Hannah hit a solo home run for the Yard Goats who have blasted 22 homers over the past 15 games.

Yard Goats starting pitcher Matt Dennis worked around a bases loaded situation in the third inning to keep the game scoreless. The right hander got Brett Baty to hit into an inning ending double play, which began an impressive stretch as Dennis retired 10 of the final 11 batters faced. He extended his scoreless inning streak against the Rumble Ponies to 14.2 innings over three games.

Binghamton starter Dustin Beggs pitched a gem for the Rumble Ponies, limiting the Yard Goats to just three singles in six innings. Hartford's best chance to score early came in the second inning with back-to-back singles by Casey Golden and Willie Abreu. But the righty retired the final two batters, and proceeded to sit down 14 of the next 16 batters over six innings.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the seventh inning to take a 1-0 lead. Casey Golden led off the inning with a walk, and Willie Abreu followed with a walk ending the night for Beggs. Reliever Jared Robinson came in and got the next two batters. Then, Jose Gomez' followed with a two-out RBI single to left field, scoring Golden and giving Hartford a 1-0 advantage. The Yard Goats made it 2-0 on Jameson Hannah's leadoff homer in the eighth and took a 3-0 lead on a passed ball, scoring Matt McLaughlin.

The Yard Goats continue their 12-game road trip on Thursday night (6:35 PM) in Binghamton, New York against the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 17th to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

