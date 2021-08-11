Strong Pitching Not Enough as New Hampshire Falls
August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - Despite a solid effort from the pitching staff, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) 2-0 on Wednesday night at FNB Field.
The Fisher Cats (39-43) managed just six hits in the loss, with Chavez Young being the lone hitter who recorded multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4.
Following a lengthy rain delay prior to the game, the Senators (31-54) took the lead quickly in the first inning against Fisher Cats starter Jeremy Beasley (L, 0-1). Cole Freeman smacked a leadoff double and later moved to third on a Jackson Cluff fly out to center. Then, with Donovan Casey batting, Freeman scored on a wild pitch to put Harrisburg on top 1-0.
Harrisburg added on another run in the third against reliever Connor Law (2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K). After Bradly Lindsly singled with one out, Freeman followed with a ground-ball single to right to put runners at the corners. Jackson Cluff then hit a sacrifice fly to up the Senators lead to 2-0.
Cade Cavalli (W, 3-3), who ranks as a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, dominated the Fisher Cats, holding them to just four hits while walking two and striking out six in seven innings. Carson Teel earned the save with two shutout innings.
In the loss, Brandon Eisert allowed just three hits in 2.1 scoreless innings for New Hampshire, and Emerson Jimenez recorded a perfect eighth inning.
The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road series against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at noon on Thursday. Fisher Cats right-hander Luis Quinones (0-2, 5.54 ERA) takes the hill against righty Jackson Tetreault (2-0, 3.31 ERA). Fans can catch all of the action on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.
New Hampshire will return home to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game set against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) from August 24-29 followed by a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from August 31-September 5. For tickets, visit nhfishercats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 11, 2021
- Strong Pitching Not Enough as New Hampshire Falls - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Dennis & Co. Lead Yard Goats to Second Straight Shutout Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ponies Blanked Again by Yard Goats - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Patriots and Sea Dogs Split Double-Header - Somerset Patriots
- Rain Postpones RubberDucks at Fightin Phils Wednesday - Akron RubberDucks
- Saturday Doubleheader with Post-Game MEGA Blast - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Wednesday - Erie SeaWolves
- R-Phils Rained out - Reading Fightin Phils
- Rizer's Big Day Leads Baysox To 8-4 Victory - Bowie Baysox
- August 11, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Big Innings from Baysox Stall out Squirrels - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- RHP Corey Kluber Currently Scheduled to Start in Somerset on Thursday Night - Somerset Patriots
- "Pedro" to Pinch Hit for "Uncle Rico" as VIP Guest August 21 at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
- Trio of Home Runs Trek Squirrels to 6-3 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Strong Pitching Not Enough as New Hampshire Falls
- Taylor Homers Late, Fisher Cats Come Back to Down Senators
- Vicuña Goes 3-For-5, HR in Saturday's 7-4 Loss to Hartford
- Three-Hit Nights from Groshans and Vicuña Lead NH to 8-5 Win
- Capra's Four Hits Help Rally Fisher Cats to 6-2 Win over Yard Goats