Strong Pitching Not Enough as New Hampshire Falls

August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Despite a solid effort from the pitching staff, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) 2-0 on Wednesday night at FNB Field.

The Fisher Cats (39-43) managed just six hits in the loss, with Chavez Young being the lone hitter who recorded multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4.

Following a lengthy rain delay prior to the game, the Senators (31-54) took the lead quickly in the first inning against Fisher Cats starter Jeremy Beasley (L, 0-1). Cole Freeman smacked a leadoff double and later moved to third on a Jackson Cluff fly out to center. Then, with Donovan Casey batting, Freeman scored on a wild pitch to put Harrisburg on top 1-0.

Harrisburg added on another run in the third against reliever Connor Law (2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K). After Bradly Lindsly singled with one out, Freeman followed with a ground-ball single to right to put runners at the corners. Jackson Cluff then hit a sacrifice fly to up the Senators lead to 2-0.

Cade Cavalli (W, 3-3), who ranks as a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, dominated the Fisher Cats, holding them to just four hits while walking two and striking out six in seven innings. Carson Teel earned the save with two shutout innings.

In the loss, Brandon Eisert allowed just three hits in 2.1 scoreless innings for New Hampshire, and Emerson Jimenez recorded a perfect eighth inning.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game road series against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at noon on Thursday. Fisher Cats right-hander Luis Quinones (0-2, 5.54 ERA) takes the hill against righty Jackson Tetreault (2-0, 3.31 ERA). Fans can catch all of the action on the WGIR Fisher Cats Radio Network.

New Hampshire will return home to Delta Dental Stadium for a six-game set against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) from August 24-29 followed by a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) from August 31-September 5. For tickets, visit nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.