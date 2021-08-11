R-Phils Rained out

Tonight's Fightin Phils 8/11/21 game has been officially postponed due to rain. I will send information about the rescheduling of the game shortly.

We are sorry, but tonight's game has been Rained Out.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for August 11, 2021 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2021 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person,by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office or emailing us at info@fightins.com with a replacement game date.

Those fans holding an undated ticket, such as a ticket book ticket, or any ticket without today's date already printed on it, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date at the ticket office, or at the main entrance, as you exit today. Once your ticket is stamped with today's date, you may exchange it for any remaining REGULAR SEASON home game, based on availability. AGAIN, only those tickets that do NOT have today's date on it need to be stamped.

If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do not need to have it stamped, and you DO NOT need to exchange it tonight.

Buffets were served tonight, but the game ticket portion of these tickets can be exchanged seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2021 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regards to whether the group outing will be rescheduled or if individual exchange of tickets should be done.

Sponsor tickets and tickets with a rain date printed on them may be used on that rain date only. Those tickets will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date.

Again, we apologize for the terrible weather.

