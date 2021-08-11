Patriots and Sea Dogs Split Double-Header

August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Hayden Wesneski

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Hayden Wesneski(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (52-33) and the Portland Sea Dogs (50-34) split a double-header at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday evening. Portland took game one 3-2, while Somerset came back with a 3-0 shutout win in game two.

Clarke Schmidt took the mound in the opening game for his second rehab start in Somerset. He went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. Of the 52 pitches he threw in the game, 34 of them were for strikes.

"I felt good. My goal coming into the game was to fill up the zone and throw more strikes and I felt like I did that much better than the outing before," said Schmidt after the game. "Other than a bad 0-2 pitch, I was very happy with the outing."

The Patriots jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first on a lead-off home run by Brandon Lockridge (7) and an RBI single by Isiah Gilliam.

Grant Williams cut the lead in half with a home run (1) in the third and Tyreque Reed tied up the game with another solo shot (3) in the fourth.

Triston Casas gave the Sea Dogs the lead on an RBI groundout in the fifth.

Emmanuel De Jesus (W, 4-2) picked up the win with three scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Barrett Loseke (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after he allowed a run on two hits and three strikeouts in 2.1 innings of relief.

Hayden Wesneski (W, 3-4) pitched a complete game shutout in the second game. He scattered four hits and struck out seven for the win.

The Patriots scored early on an error in the first. Chase Illig's double in the fourth added two insurance runs for the 3-0 final.

Frank German (L, 3-7) took the loss after he allowed three runs- two earned- on six hits in five innings of work.

The Patriots and Sea Dogs continue the series on Thursday night with a 7:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.