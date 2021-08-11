Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve

ERIE SEAWOLVES (45-40, 7.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (46-37, 5.5 GB SW Div, 3rd)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.50 ERA) VS. RHP TRAVIS MACGREGOR (3-4, 5.09 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #86 / HOME GAME #44 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-4, 6.24 ERA) vs. RHP JEFF PASSANTINO (1-5, 4.01 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. LHP Trey McGough (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-4, 4.82 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves were roughed up by the Altoona Curve in the opener of their six-game series on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Josh Lester continued his torrid run at the plate to keep Erie in contention, as he knocked a pair of two-run home runs, but Erie still fell 11-7. Altoona exploded for three runs in the second inning, and two more in the third against A.J. Ladwig, and used a pair of home runs against Ruben Garcia to keep Erie far enough away from a late-game charge. Lester smacked the pair of two-run bombs in the seventh and ninth innings, while Riley Greene added his own pair of RBI extra-base hits with a double in those same frames. Out of the bullpen, Cale Coshow was the only Erie pitcher to work scoreless, retiring five straight batters, including a perfect ninth inning.

