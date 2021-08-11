Ponies Blanked Again by Yard Goats

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Rumble Ponies (36-48) were held scoreless for the second consecutive night as the Yard Goats (29-56) took game two of the series 3-0 at Mirabito Stadium.

The Ponies' best chance to score came in the third when they had the bases loaded and one out before Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis got Brett Baty to ground into a double play to escape the inning.

The Yard Goats broke the scoreless tie in the seventh inning. Dustin Beggs walked the first two batters before Jared Robinson came on in relief. With two out, Jose Gomez hit an RBI single scoring the go-ahead run.

Hartford would add on two runs in the 8th inning with a leadoff solo home-run from Jameson Hannah and a wild pitch that scored Matt McLaughlin from third to extend their lead to 3-0.

Beggs (2-3) took the loss despite allowing only one run and three hits over six innings. Dennis (3-7) earned the win pitching six innings with no walks and three strikeouts.

The two teams continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Yard Goats 4-game win streak is their longest of the season...This was the first time the Ponies have been shutout in back to back games since they were held scoreless in three straight from August 14th-16th in 2019.

