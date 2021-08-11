Ponies Blanked Again by Yard Goats
August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Rumble Ponies (36-48) were held scoreless for the second consecutive night as the Yard Goats (29-56) took game two of the series 3-0 at Mirabito Stadium.
The Ponies' best chance to score came in the third when they had the bases loaded and one out before Yard Goats starter Matt Dennis got Brett Baty to ground into a double play to escape the inning.
The Yard Goats broke the scoreless tie in the seventh inning. Dustin Beggs walked the first two batters before Jared Robinson came on in relief. With two out, Jose Gomez hit an RBI single scoring the go-ahead run.
Hartford would add on two runs in the 8th inning with a leadoff solo home-run from Jameson Hannah and a wild pitch that scored Matt McLaughlin from third to extend their lead to 3-0.
Beggs (2-3) took the loss despite allowing only one run and three hits over six innings. Dennis (3-7) earned the win pitching six innings with no walks and three strikeouts.
The two teams continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM.
POSTGAME NOTES: The Yard Goats 4-game win streak is their longest of the season...This was the first time the Ponies have been shutout in back to back games since they were held scoreless in three straight from August 14th-16th in 2019.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 11, 2021
- Dennis & Co. Lead Yard Goats to Second Straight Shutout Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Ponies Blanked Again by Yard Goats - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Patriots and Sea Dogs Split Double-Header - Somerset Patriots
- Rain Postpones RubberDucks at Fightin Phils Wednesday - Akron RubberDucks
- Saturday Doubleheader with Post-Game MEGA Blast - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Wednesday - Erie SeaWolves
- R-Phils Rained out - Reading Fightin Phils
- Rizer's Big Day Leads Baysox To 8-4 Victory - Bowie Baysox
- August 11, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Big Innings from Baysox Stall out Squirrels - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
- RHP Corey Kluber Currently Scheduled to Start in Somerset on Thursday Night - Somerset Patriots
- "Pedro" to Pinch Hit for "Uncle Rico" as VIP Guest August 21 at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
- Trio of Home Runs Trek Squirrels to 6-3 Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.