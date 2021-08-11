Rizer's Big Day Leads Baysox To 8-4 Victory

Johnny Rizer led the way for the Bowie Baysox (51-34) with a 3-for-3 performance Wednesday afternoon as Bowie took game two of the series 8-4 against Richmond (43-44) at Prince George's Stadium. Rizer collected three RBI, two coming off a home run in the sixth.

Bowie took an early lead in the first with a three-run inning highlighted by a two-run homer by Seth Mejias-Brean. The Flying Squirrels responded in the sixth inning with three runs including a solo home run by Frankie Tostado.

The Baysox scored another three runs in the sixth led off by a solo home run by Zach Watson. In the eighth inning, both teams hit solo home runs. Diego Rincones went deep to left center for Richmond while Rizer hit one over the right center field wall.

Four Bowie hitters including Rizer recorded multiple hits. Patrick Dorrian, Toby Welk, and Malquin Canelo each had two hits. Mejias-Brean and Watson each went 1-for-2 with one home run each. Six Baysox recorded at least one hit.

Grayson Rodriguez started for Bowie and went five innings. He pitched five shutout innings with three hits and no walks allowed. He recorded eight strikeouts and is now fourth in the Double-A Northeast League with 82 this season.

In his last two starts, Rodriguez has combined to throw 9.2 scoreless innings with just four hits, one walk, and 17 strikeouts.

Logan Gillepsie, Steven Klimek, and Diogenes Almengo finished the game for the Baysox. Klimek pitched in the eighth inning and allowed one hit and one run, he also walked one and struck out one batter.

Bowie will look to make it two in a row Thursday night at 6:35 for game three of the six-game series. There will be two southpaws on the mound as Drew Rom (1-0, 2.70 ERA) will start for the Baysox against Michael Plassmeyer (3-6, 3.78 ERA).

