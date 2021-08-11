Rain Postpones RubberDucks at Fightin Phils Wednesday

August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Rain postponed the second game of the Akron RubberDucks' six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday night. The teams are scheduled to make up the game in a doubleheader of seven-inning games in Reading at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The second game will not start before 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Reading at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.