SeaWolves and Curve Postponed on Wednesday
August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Altoona Curve has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 12 beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will not begin before 7:05 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Thursday's doubleheader will open at 3:00 p.m.
Tickets from Wednesday night's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.
Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers thanks to Bud Light and Rocket 105. Thursday also features Small Business Night presented by Erie Floors. Erie area small businesses will be featured on the UPMC Park concourse.
