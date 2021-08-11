"Pedro" to Pinch Hit for "Uncle Rico" as VIP Guest August 21 at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - The actor who inspired the "Vote for Pedro" campaign in the movie "Napoleon Dynamite" will be at Canal Park Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP Meet-and-Greet with Efren Ramirez that includes a picnic and guaranteed bobblehead of the same movie's character "Uncle Rico."

Tickets for the "Vote for Pedro Package" are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

- Aug. 21 Game Ticket located in the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace

- Guaranteed "Uncle Rico" Bobblehead presented by Local #219 and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Akron

- Meet and Greet with Efren Ramirez from 4:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in The Game Grill + Bar.

- All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

- RubberDucks Cap

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the coupon code VOTEPEDRO).

Efren Ramirez, who played "Pedro Sánchez," takes the place of Jon Gries, the actor who played "Uncle Rico", as the VIP guest for the 7:05 p.m. game on Aug. 21. He will also meet and greet fans from the General Public from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the game. Game tickets are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

The RubberDucks start a six-game homestand Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:35 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park. Tickets are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

