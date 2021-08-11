Saturday Doubleheader with Post-Game MEGA Blast
August 11, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - Tonight's Reading Fightin Phils game against the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) has been rained out. The game will be made up Saturday, August 14 as a part of a single admission doubleheader beginning at 4:30. Head to rphils.com/tickets now!
Here's the information you might need:
- PLAYING TWO SEVEN INNING GAMES.
- Happy Hour 4:15-5:15 full stadium (Yuengling and Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage)
- Game 1 will begin at 4:30, with gates opening at 4:15.
- Mascot Band to play between games
- Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after Game 1 ends, but not before 6:45PM.
- Buffets will still be 5:45-8:15
- MEGA Blast Fireworks will take place immediately after Game 2
So, fans that were planning to come out for the 6:45 game, and then enjoy fireworks after, can still choose to do so. Fireworks will take place after that Game 2, which is now a 7-inning game, instead of a 9-inning game.
Fans looking forward to enjoying and extra game, can come out earlier for Game 1 - gates will open at 4:15PM, and Game 1 will begin at 4:30.
Saturday August 14th Promotional Info:
FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - PSECU, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert w/ "Mauvestrom" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.
