Rhode Island FC Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Despite being held to six scoreless draws, failing to score in a league-leading 13 matches and sitting among the bottom eight teams in the USL Championship with 27 goals, Pittsburgh has found a way to increase its production in the final third of late. The club has scored six goals in its last three matches, including a pair of back-to-back matches with multiple goals for only the third time this season. One of those results, a 3-0 victory over Birmingham Legion FC in the club's last win on August 24 saw three players and Bob Lilley all named to the USL Championship Team of the Week. On the other side of the ball, the Pennsylvania club is third in the league with 11 shutouts, including three in its last five. Earning five points in its last three matches, including a 1-1 draw on the road against Indy Eleven last time out, has helped Pittsburgh gain valuable momentum heading into the business end of the season.

Rhode Island FC has been one of the hardest teams to score on of late, allowing only one goal in its last four matches and keeping three of its nine total clean sheets in that time. The club's back-to-back clean sheets marked the first such streak since RIFC and Pittsburgh met in April, and its 198 minutes without conceding marks the second-longest run in club history. The recent run of defensive form includes a pair of defensive selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week, with goalkeeper Koke Vegas and defender Stephen Turnbull getting the nod in back-to-back weeks. Vegas matched a season-high five saves in a 0-0 draw with Loudoun United FC, including his first penalty save in second-half stoppage time to secure the shutout, while Turnbull scored the match-winning goal against Birmingham in the heart of a defensive line that limited The Three Sparks to just four total shots in last week's 2-0 win. Saturday's match will also be a special homecoming for Rhode Island FC's leading scorer, Albert Dikwa "Chico," who enjoyed the best season of his professional career under Lilley for Pittsburgh in 2023. In his fourth season with the club, the Cameroonian striker led the USL Championship with 20 goals in 28 matches, leading the Player's Shield winners to the best overall record.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Highmark Stadium to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Week 27 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, September 7

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Highmark Stadium

510 W Station Square Dr.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN+

