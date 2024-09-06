Hartford Return Home to Face Indy Eleven

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic have a chance to continue their excellent 7-3-3 record at home and inch closer to the playoff line this Saturday, as they host Indy Eleven in an Eastern Conference clash.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 1-1 draw at Detroit City FC last Saturday. Mamadou Dieng gave Athletic the early lead on his seventh goal of the season, finishing off a brilliant buildup of play started by Emmanuel Samdia and Michee Ngalina. Just four minutes after the Detroit crowd was quieted, the home side brought themselves level on a goal from Ben Morris. He received a lead ball from Laurent Kissiedou, and clinically slotted his shot from the right side into the bottom left corner to tie the game 1-1. Athletic's most dangerous threat came in the dying moments of the match, when a quality counter attack nearly resulted in an own goal for Detroit. Michee Ngalina raced up the left flank and into the box to meet a long ball from Jordan Scarlett, setting up a two-on-one with Dieng, who was held onside by Amooh-Mensah in between them. Ngalina fired a low cross, and Amooh-Mensah booted his desperation clearing attempt off the shoulder of his own keeper.

ON THE TABLE

Hartford Athletic currently sit in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table, five points below the playoff line with nine matches and 27 points left to play for.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford hold a 2-1-5 record against Indy Eleven, dating back to their first meeting on March 30, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The home team in this head-to-head has a record of 6-1-1, boading well for the Green and Blue returning to Trinity Health Stadium after a 1-1 draw vs. Detroit City FC last Saturday. At Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford Athletic is 2-1-0 vs. Indy Eleven. Indy won the season's first matchup at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis in May by a score of 4-1. Four players for Indy Eleven scored in that matchup - Jack Blake 3', Benjamin Ofeimu 45+2', Douglas Martinez 54', and Augustine Williams 56' - before Michee Ngalina netted a goal in the 80th minute.

FAMILIAR FACES

Younes Boudadi and Romario Williams have played for both Indy Eleven and Hartford Athletic this season. The wing back and striker swapped squads on June 14th in two separate transfers that sent Boudadi back to Hartford Athletic for his second stint with the club, and Williams to Indy after three months with the Green and Blue. Another familiar face in Saturday's matchup is Indy goalkeeper Yannik Oettl, who signed with Hartford Athletic on loan from New England Revolution II midway through the 2022 season. The German turned in an excellent campaign in goal, making the second most-saves in club history with 74 across 19 appearances.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Renan Ribeiro is coming off a solid stretch of play in the last two weeks, allowing just three goals over as many games. In the previous contest at Detroit, he tallied four saves, including an impressive point-saving stop in the 57th minute. In 18 appearances this season, Ribeiro has totaled 69 saves, 22 goals conceded, and three clean sheets. On the other side of the pitch, Indy Eleven have conceded 40 goals this season, ranking fourth worst in the league. The Eleven have been swapping between two goalies this season, Hunter Sulte and Yannik Oettl. Sulte has been the stronger of the two, totaling 48 saves, 21 goals conceded, and five clean sheets in 17 appearances, compared to Oettl with 20 saves, 19 goals conceded, and no clean sheets in eight appearances.

Prematch Interviews

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Coming into this matchup, Indy Eleven currently hold the sixth spot in the East with a record of 10-9-6. With nearly identical home and away records (5-5-3 and 5-4-3, respectively) Indy aren't phased when they're on the road. However, they've been struggling as of late, posting a record of 1-3-1 in their last five matches. Indy Eleven rank in the top ten in goals scored (36), and bottom five in goals conceded (40).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Mamadou Dieng FW #30

Mamadou Dieng has been hot as of late, with seven goals scored in his last nine games. The forward signed with the Green and Blue in February, ahead of the 2024 season. Dieng has been quite the pickup, racking up seven goals this season in 21 appearances, good for second on Hartford. With inconsistent play in goal from Indy Eleven this season, it will be paramount for the forwards to step up in this contest.

Indy Eleven: Jack Blake MF #8

Jack Blake has been impressive for the Eleven this season. The Eleven's leading goalscorer has totaled eight goals in 19 appearances. The 29-year-old Englishman is in his second season with the Eleven, after signing in January of 2023. Before joining Indy, Blake had played five seasons in the USL. He started his career with a short stint in Tampa Bay with the Rowdies. Blake followed this up with two-and-a-half years with Real Monarchs SC, which included an eleven-goal season. His last stop before joining Indy was with San Diego Loyal SC. In two seasons with San Diego, Blake scored eight goals and tallied ten assists in 52 appearances.

Date: Saturday, August 24th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, Connecticut

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (8-12-5) vs INDY ELEVEN (10-9-6)

