Battery Host Sacramento in Heavy-Weight Clash Saturday

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery return home for the first of three September matches, hosting Sacramento Republic FC on Sat., Sept. 7. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will stream on ESPN+, and air on local television on WCSC 5.3 (Charleston) and WIS 10.4 (Columbia).

Charleston and Sacramento meet for the first and only time in the regular season this year. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the 2023 fixture in California. Republic FC hold the edge in the all-time series with two wins in addition to last year's draw.

The Battery (15W-4L-8D, 53pts) return to the Lowcountry after earning a point in a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC last week. Charleston created the lion's share of scoring chances during the match but Juan David Torres' late strike was the only goal to be produced. It was his fourth goal of the season, all of which have come from outside the box.

Sacramento (11W-5L-8D, 41pts) arrive in Charleston on a two-game winning streak and after a bye week last weekend. Their last match was a 1-0 home win over San Antonio. The match was nearing a scoreless stalemate until Russell Cicerone's winner in the 86th minute.

In the league standings, Charleston are second in the Eastern Conference and Sacramento are second in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

Magic Number: 5 - The Battery could clinch their playoff berth this weekend with a win or a draw, but would need Oakland Roots SC to get a result against North Carolina FC on Saturday.

Charleston clinch a playoff berth if:

Charleston win vs. Sacramento to move to 56 points AND - North Carolina fail to take victory against Oakland, dropping NCFC's maximum to at least 55pts.

OR

Charleston draw with Sacramento move to 54 points AND - North Carolina lose to Oakland, dropping NCFC's maximum to 54pts. Battery clinch via the head-to-head tiebreaker

Opposing Strengths Clash - Saturday will see two opposing strengths meet at Patriots Point. Charleston have the second-best home record in the league and Sacramento have the second-best away record in the league (best in the Western Conference). Both teams are also in second in their respective conference standings.

Markanich Set for Spanish Switch - Prior to the San Antonio match, the Battery confirmed the agreement with CD Castellón of the Segunda División (LaLiga 2) for the transfer of forward Nick Markanich to the Spanish club. Markanich will not depart Charleston until after the end of the 2024 USL Championship season and playoffs.

M&M Boys Nearing Record - Nick Markanich and MD Myers have been the league's top-scoring duo for virtually the entire campaign with a combined 37 goals this year in Championship play. Markanich and Myers are three goals away from setting a new record for the most goals scored by an attacking partnership in a Championship regular season. Seven games remain in the regular season for Charleston.

Markanich Chasing History - Two major records are on the horizon that are well within Markanich's reach. With 24 goals, Markanich is two tallies away from setting a new record for most goals in a USL Championship regular season. He is also four goals away from setting a new single-season record for most goals scored in a Charleston Battery campaign across all competition, held by Paul Conway's 27 in 2001.

Torres Hits Double-Digits - Newcomer Juan David Torres continued his productive streak that began in late July. The Colombian winger notched his 10th goal involvement (4G/6A) of the season with his goal against San Antonio. His six assists are tied for the most on the team across all competitions.

Portillo Returns - There will be a familiar face with Republic FC this weekend in midfielder Justin Portillo, who played over 100 matches for the Battery from 2014 to 2017. In fact, this is Portillo's second time facing the Battery this year. He played for FC Tulsa in the April match against the Battery before making the midseason switch to California.

Segbers Available Again - Defender Mark Segbers will be available again after serving a one-match red card suspension last week. Versatile veteran Robbie Crawford deputized for Segbers at right back against San Antonio.

Archer on International Duty - Battery skipper Leland Archer will miss this Saturday's match after being called up to the Trinidad and Tobago national team for the September window of the Concacaf Nations League. Archer is due to return before the September 14 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, September 7 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will air on local television on WCSC channel 5.3 in Charleston and WIS channel 10.4 in Columbia. Check the local listing for the exact channel number with your television provider.

It will also stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

A limited amount of tickets for Saturday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

