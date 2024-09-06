El Paso Locomotive FC Host Detroit City FC for Noche de Locos

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After almost a month away from home, El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park for Noche De Locos against Detroit City FC on Saturday, September 7 with kickoff on ESPN+ and KVIA.com set for 7 p.m. MT.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS DETROIT CITY FC - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

ALL-TIME SERIES

This will be the third meeting between El Paso and Detroit and the second consecutive match to be played at Southwest University Park. The Locos will look to clinch their first series win against Detroit and avenge last year's 3-1 defeat.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

August was the best month the Locos have posted so far this season, winning two and drawing two in five matches contested.

Though there is still room to grow on the offensive side, the Locos defense has cleaned up well thanks to some of its new additions like 2022 All-League Second Team defender Wahab Ackwei and Ricky Ruiz as well as the implementation of Robert Coronado in defensive midfield. As a result of their efforts and that of Jahmali Waite in net, the team recorded three clean sheets in August.

Now back at home since their win against Miami FC last month, the Locos will look to build off recent performances and string together consecutive home wins for the first time this season. For Ricky Ruiz, it is of utmost importance for the team to solidify its performances at home heading into the final stretch and it has to begin against Detroit.

"We're focused on what we need to do day by day, game by game and that focus right now is on Saturday," he said. "[We want] three points at home. It's been a difficult task throughout the year, and we got our first win at home a few weeks ago. Our goal is to keep winning at home, especially with these last nine games we have... we need to take advantage of these home games. Our focus is on three points, no matter how it comes."

DETROIT CITY FC

Detroit currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and are fighting to clinch their first ever home playoff game since joining the USL Championship in 2022. Though they are one of the more difficult teams to break through defensively, their attack has not been as consistent as it was in the first half of the season and as a result has only won two of their last 12 matches.

One player DCFC will hope to be a difference maker is Ben Morris, the team's current top scorer and assist leader. Morris has scored five goals in Detroit's last seven games and if given a chance in front of goal against Locomotive, he will look to capitalize to help DCFC in their home playoff pursuit.

