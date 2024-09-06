San Antonio FC Acquires Defender Omar Grey on Loan from Houston Dynamo 2
September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Omar Grey on loan from Houston Dynamo 2, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Omar is an athletic and versatile full-back who will provide valuable depth to our squad, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina.
Since joining Dynamo 2 ahead of the 2023 MLS Next Pro season, Grey has played 1,080 minutes in 31 appearances. Grey most recently played at the University of Washington as a redshirt senior, helping the Huskies to the 2022 PAC-12 Championship. The hometown product scored two goals and added six assists in 18 matches played for the Huskies. Prior to his time at Washington, Grey played two seasons at California State University-Northridge. While with the Matadors, Grey made 30 career starts, splitting time between the midfield and back line.
Grey's collegiate career began at the University of New Mexico, where he was named to the 2018 C-USA All-Freshman Team after leading the squad with five goals. Internationally, he has represented Jamaica at the U17, U20 and U22 levels.
San Antonio FC travels to face Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, September 7. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces the Perecman Firm as Official Sponsor - Brooklyn FC
- Monterey Bay Welcomes San Antonio FC to Seaside on Marvel Night - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Detroit City FC for Noche de Locos - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Acquires Wingback Harvey Neville on Loan for Remainder of 2024 Season - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Sign Agnaldo Germano and Kauan Ribeiro to USL Academy Contracts - Hartford Athletic
- San Antonio FC Acquires Defender Omar Grey on Loan from Houston Dynamo 2 - San Antonio FC
- LouCity Signs Dayes, Hartlage to USL Academy Contracts - Louisville City FC
- Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Griffin Tomas to 25-Day Contract - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Host Sacramento in Heavy-Weight Clash Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies at Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rowdies Add Midfielder Ben Bender on Loan from Charlotte FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.