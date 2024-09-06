San Antonio FC Acquires Defender Omar Grey on Loan from Houston Dynamo 2

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Omar Grey on loan from Houston Dynamo 2, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Omar is an athletic and versatile full-back who will provide valuable depth to our squad, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina.

Since joining Dynamo 2 ahead of the 2023 MLS Next Pro season, Grey has played 1,080 minutes in 31 appearances. Grey most recently played at the University of Washington as a redshirt senior, helping the Huskies to the 2022 PAC-12 Championship. The hometown product scored two goals and added six assists in 18 matches played for the Huskies. Prior to his time at Washington, Grey played two seasons at California State University-Northridge. While with the Matadors, Grey made 30 career starts, splitting time between the midfield and back line.

Grey's collegiate career began at the University of New Mexico, where he was named to the 2018 C-USA All-Freshman Team after leading the squad with five goals. Internationally, he has represented Jamaica at the U17, U20 and U22 levels.

San Antonio FC travels to face Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, September 7. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

