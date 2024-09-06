Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Griffin Tomas to 25-Day Contract

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that they have signed wingback Griffin Tomas to a 25-day contract.

The 23 year old comes to Hartford after an excellent collegiate career at Monmouth University, which saw him play over 6,000 minutes as a versatile defender and midfielder. The Seymour, Connecticut native spent summers playing with AC Connecticut of USL League Two and Hartford City FC of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL).

"Griffin is an explosive wingback who brings energy to the game, gets the ball forward well, and will give us great pace out of the back," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "We're excited to bring him on with an opportunity to make an impact late in the season."

Tomas will be available for selection this Saturday, when Hartford Athletic host Indy Eleven at Trinity Health Stadium at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.