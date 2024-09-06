Louisville City FC Blanks Loudoun United FC, 1-0

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Louisville, KY - Loudoun United unable to secure points in a 1-0 road loss to Louisville.

Match Summary

Loudoun United's away record falls to 2-6-4 following a 1-0 road loss at Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville recorded six shots in the first half while holding Loudoun United to zero. Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux had two big saves in the first half of the match to keep the score sheet at 0-0 going into the second half.

After a scoreless first half, Louisville City scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute. A Louisville free kick by Taylor Davila was blocked and fell to the feet of Aiden McFadden along the six-yard box who had no trouble finding the back of the net from there.

Post-Match Conversations

Keegan Tingey on 1-0 loss:

"All focus is on next weekend now, we got to keep pushing to make a playoff run here and put this game behind us."

Ryan Martin on not securing points on the road this week:

"... it's a tough place to play, we knew it going in. So we can be proud of a lot we did, and we just have to fix some of the things as we move towards Birmingham."

"We've just got to create more, we got to do a better job at getting forward, getting good looks at goal, and then making the right decision at the right time."

Quick Notes

Loudoun returns home on September 14 to take on Birmingham Legion FC at 7:00 pm E.T. for Throwback Night featuring all things 80s and 90s

