Notes & Quotes: "This Is the Time of Year That Everyone Gets Excited"

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Following back-to-back home wins, Republic FC will head out on the road for the first time in nearly a month in a matchup with 2023 USL Championship runner-up Charleston Battery. Both clubs are currently in second place in their respective conferences and will be looking to keep their foot on the gas pedal as the end of the regular season nears.

"It's definitely a game that's going to be difficult," said Republic FC Head Coach Mark Briggs. "Charleston has a great home form, they've been consistent all year, so it's going to be a tough matchup but it's one that we're excited for."

Heading into the weekend, The Battery have posted the second-best home record in the league (10-1-1) and haven't lost at home since May 24. On the other end of the spectrum, Republic FC has earned 22 points on the road this year and started the season with a 10-game undefeated away streak.

"We're confident home or away, but knowing that we've been able to go into so many other stadiums this year and pick up points gives us even more belief in ourselves this weekend," said defender Jared Timmer.

Sacramento will come into the match with fresh legs after a bye week in Week 26. The last time the club was in action, a lockdown defensive performance and fierce attack propelled the squad to a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC on August 24. "I think we've used the bye week to get ourselves in a good place both physically and mentally," said striker Kieran Phillips. "Right now it's all about getting three points every time we step on the field, so getting back-to-back wins really helps us in the points and hopefully we can carry that into the weekend."

With just 10 regular season matches remaining, the Indomitable Club remains near the top of the Western Conference table, just seven points of a New Mexico United side that Mark Briggs' squad will play twice in the next month. "This is the time of the year that everyone gets excited by," he said. "Every point you can get is huge, and picking up points against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference can only help in our pursuit of what we're trying to do."

