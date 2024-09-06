FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising FC
September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa plays on the national stage Friday as it travels to face defending USL Championship winners Phoenix Rising FC. After seeing its 100-day home unbeaten streak snapped last week, FC Tulsa will look to end Phoenix's 139-day undefeated streak at home.
With both clubs carrying 30 points and holding the final two spots in the Western Conference, the match will be pivotal in FC Tulsa's playoff push.
FC Tulsa Communications will send match highlights following the end of play, with a full recap and additional photo/video assets to follow.
WHEN: Friday, September 6 @ 10 p.m. CT
WHERE: Phoenix Rising FC Stadium (3801 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034)
WHY: FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising FC are pinned in a pivotal match for playoff seeding Friday. With both clubs carrying 30 points and holding the final pair of playoff spots in the Western Conference, this match will carry heavy implications for both sides.
STORYLINES:
-
FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising FC both carry 30 points entering this match. -
After seeing its 100-day home undefeated streak snapped last week, FC Tulsa faces a Phoenix Rising FC club that hasn't lost at home since April 20 (139 days). -
The club added forward Matthew Bell on loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake on Thursday. -
FC Tulsa has never earned points in Phoenix. -
Both clubs hold the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference, making the contest pivotal in both clubs' playoff pushes.
MATCH DAY:
Date: Friday, September 6 | Time: 10 p.m. (CT)
Location: Phoenix Rising FC Stadium - Phoenix, Ariz.
TV: ESPN2
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2024
- Notes & Quotes: "This Is the Time of Year That Everyone Gets Excited" - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising FC - FC Tulsa
- Le Rouge Back on the Road, Travelling to El Paso Tomorrow Night - Detroit City FC
- Hartford Return Home to Face Indy Eleven - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces the Perecman Firm as Official Sponsor - Brooklyn FC
- Monterey Bay Welcomes San Antonio FC to Seaside on Marvel Night - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Host Detroit City FC for Noche de Locos - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Acquires Wingback Harvey Neville on Loan for Remainder of 2024 Season - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Sign Agnaldo Germano and Kauan Ribeiro to USL Academy Contracts - Hartford Athletic
- San Antonio FC Acquires Defender Omar Grey on Loan from Houston Dynamo 2 - San Antonio FC
- LouCity Signs Dayes, Hartlage to USL Academy Contracts - Louisville City FC
- Hartford Athletic Sign Midfielder Griffin Tomas to 25-Day Contract - Hartford Athletic
- Battery Host Sacramento in Heavy-Weight Clash Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies at Colorado Springs - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rowdies Add Midfielder Ben Bender on Loan from Charlotte FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising FC
- FC Tulsa Head Back on the Road to Take on Phoenix Rising FC on ESPN2
- FC Tulsa Adds 2024 MLS First-Round Pick on Loan from Real Salt Lake
- FC Tulsa Slated for National Spotlight, Face Defending League Champions on ESPN2
- FC Tulsa's Home Undefeated Streak Ends at 100 Days, Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC