FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising FC

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa plays on the national stage Friday as it travels to face defending USL Championship winners Phoenix Rising FC. After seeing its 100-day home unbeaten streak snapped last week, FC Tulsa will look to end Phoenix's 139-day undefeated streak at home.

With both clubs carrying 30 points and holding the final two spots in the Western Conference, the match will be pivotal in FC Tulsa's playoff push.

WHEN: Friday, September 6 @ 10 p.m. CT

WHERE: Phoenix Rising FC Stadium (3801 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85034)

STORYLINES:

-

The club added forward Matthew Bell on loan from MLS side Real Salt Lake on Thursday. -

MATCH DAY:

TV: ESPN2

