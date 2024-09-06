Monterey Bay Welcomes San Antonio FC to Seaside on Marvel Night

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-12-7, 28 points) welcomes Western Conference foe San Antonio FC (6-12-7, 25 points) to Seaside on Saturday for Marvel Night at Cardinale Stadium in Week 28 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. It's a fixture with real playoff implications as a potential six-point swing looms large over both sides. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

With only eight matches remaining, Monterey Bay F.C. finds itself in win-now mode as it continues its battle to finish the season above the line. The Crisp-and-Kelp have hit a rough patch lately, but a return to form on home turf could reignite their playoff push. Currently sitting in 10th place, Monterey Bay faces an 11th-placed San Antonio side that, despite its own struggles, remains a dangerous opponent given their experience and playoff ambitions of their own.

Saturday's match could also feature a significant milestone for Morey Doner, as he is expected to make his 100th overall appearance for Monterey Bay F.C. in all competitions. He would become the first player in Club history to reach the century mark, and Monterey Bay will honor the achievement prior to kickoff. Should Monterey Bay's Ironman remain in Jordan Stewart's preferred eleven, it would also mark his 95th consecutive regular season start for the Union - an extraordinary run that currently leads the league.

In the previous meeting between the two sides this season, San Antonio FC secured a narrow 2-1 home victory over Monterey Bay on March 30 at Toyota Field. Historically speaking, San Antonio has held the upper hand in the matchup and leads the all-time head-to-head with a record of 4-0-1 through five contests. Monterey Bay will seek its first victory in the series this weekend.

Monterey Bay F.C. vs. San Antonio FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 63 degrees

2024 Records

Monterey Bay F.C. (7-12-7, 28 pts, 10th West); San Antonio FC (6-12-7, 25 pts, 11th Conference)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.