Hartford Athletic Sign Agnaldo Germano and Kauan Ribeiro to USL Academy Contracts

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic announced today that they have signed defender Agnaldo Germano and forward Kauan Ribeiro to USL Academy contracts. Both players are standouts on the Hartford Athletic Academy's U19 team, and have been training with the First Team throughout this season.

"Kauan and Agnaldo have shown incredible progress while competing and challenging our First Team players, and we are happy to reward them with this opportunity," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "These two signings are a testament to the work being done at the youth level within our club, and it's a perfect example of the type of talent that our Academy can develop."

The 18 year old Ribeiro is a native of Bridgeport, and has been with the Hartford Athletic Academy since he was 14 years old. Germano, 17 years old is from Naugatuck and joined the Academy this season.

"This is a great moment for everyone involved in our Academy," said Executive Director of Player Development Octavio Zambrano. "Kauan and Agnaldo have demonstrated the work ethic and development that we strive to cultivate in all our Academy players. Their signing with the First Team is an illustration of the pathway to the professional level that we can provide to the many talented young players in this area, and we're excited to see them continue to grow and make an impact for our club. We believe this is just the beginning of many success stories from our Academy."

