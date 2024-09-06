Republic FC Acquires Wingback Harvey Neville on Loan for Remainder of 2024 Season

Republic FC announced today that the club has acquired defender Harvey Neville on loan from MLS NEXT Pro side Portland Timbers 2, pending league and federation approval. He will remain with Republic FC for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season. Per club policy, the terms of the loan were not disclosed.

"Harvey is a versatile player that is going to bring some much-needed reinforcement to the wingback position down the last stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience, both in the States and abroad, and we're looking forward to integrating him into the squad."

The Manchester, England native joined Timbers 2 ahead of the 2024 season and has added five assists in 23 appearances with nearly 1,500 minutes played. Last year, he featured for USL Championship side Loudoun United for seven games and recorded two assists, 30 possessions won, and eight chances created.

Neville made his American debut with MLS side Inter Miami CF's reserve squad - Inter Miami CF II, and would go on to record four assists in 42 appearances in the 2021-23 seasons in both USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro. His play impressed the club and in 2022 he became the third Inter Miami FC player to sign a first team contract and made 15 appearances and was rostered for each match in Inter Miami's title-winning 2023 Leagues Cup run.

Neville came up through the youth ranks at the Manchester United academy and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2020. He made 28 appearances at the youth level, including Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy. He also spent several seasons in the Valencia CF Academy system in Spain, featuring for the team from 2015 to 2018. On the international stage, he has earned call ups to the Republic of Ireland U19 and U20 squad.

Neville will be available for selection this Saturday as Republic FC travels to play Charleston Battery. With 10 regular season games remaining, the Indomitable Club is in second place in the Western Conference and closing in on its 10th postseason berth. Kickoff from Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina is set for 4:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

