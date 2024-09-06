New Mexico United Beats Miami FC, Extends Lead at Top of Western Conference to Ten
September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United topped Miami FC by a 1-0 final score on Saturday night, extending their lead atop the Western Conference to ten points. Jacobo Reyes was the lone goal scorer for the Black & Yellow, who moved to within four points of clinching a playoff spot.
Much of the first half was scoreless, with New Mexico dominating possession throughout the frame. The breakthrough came for New Mexico in the 45th minute, as Reyes pounced on a rebound and tucked into an empty net, past Miami's Khadim Ndiaye for the first and only score of the match.
New Mexico would continue to dominate the pace and tenor of the match in the second half, and had several terrific opportunities in the second frame. Ndiaye made several spectacular saves to keep the lead at one. On the other end of the pitch, United's back line stood tall during occasional Miami threats.
New Mexico's lead atop the Western Conference is now 10 points over Sacramento Republic FC, who take on Charleston Battery on Saturday night.
