Rhode Island FC Finishes Two-Match Homestand Saturday vs. Oakland Roots SC

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After giving up 10 goals in two matches in July in a pair of losses against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (5-0) and Sacramento Republic FC (5-2), Oakland Roots SC has gotten back on track with two-straight wins, limiting its opponents to just one goal in both matches and bringing its total record to seven wins in its last ten matches. Most recently, the club handed Eastern Conference side Loudoun United FC a 3-1 loss at home, using a dominant second-half performance to unlock a 1-1 tie at halftime. Oakland defender Gagi Margvelashvili earned his first career multi-assist match with a pair of assists while goals from three different scorers showcased a balanced Oakland attack. The club's all-time leading scorer, Johnny Rodriguez, buried his fourth goal in three matches to score what ended up being the match-winner in the 62nd minute, marking his team-leading 10th goal of the season. The strike made Rodriguez the sixth USL Championship player to score in double-figures this season.

After dropping a midweek match 1-0 at Indy Eleven and snapping a historic eight-match unbeaten run, Rhode Island FC's attack got back to its usual production on Saturday in dominant fashion as it swept past regional rival Hartford Athletic. RIFC controlled the stat sheet during the contest, outshooting Hartford 20-6 with 30 touches and 12 shots inside the visitor's box. Grant Stoneman opened the scoring with his first career RIFC goal, Frank Nodarse buried his fifth header of the season and Connecticut native Joe Brito sealed the win in second-half stoppage time, getting on the end of a goal line pass from Albert Dikwa Chico. The trio of goals marked the sixth time the club has scored three or more and the 11th multi-goal performance. The win matched the largest margin of victory for the Ocean State club, whose two other three-goal wins came at Louisville City FC (5-2) and at home against El Paso Locomotive FC (3-0). RIFC has now scored 25 goals in its last 10 matches to average 2.5 goals per match. The club is currently fourth in the league with 36 goals.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts Oakland Roots SC at Beirne Stadium in Week 24 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Oakland Roots SC

WHEN

Saturday, August 17

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Beirne Stadium

1150 Douglas Pike

Smithfield, RI 02917

BROADCAST

NESN+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

