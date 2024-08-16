El Paso Locomotive FC Prepare for Playoff Rematch with Orange County SC

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - For the second time this week, El Paso Locomotive FC are back in action as the Locos prepare for a Western Conference Quarterfinal rematch at Orange County SC on Saturday, August 17, available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network at 8 p.m. MT!

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT ORANGE COUNTY SC - SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2024 @ 8 P.M. MT - CHAMPIONSHIP SOCCER STADIUM

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Watch Party: Union Draft House Sunland (730 Sunland Park Dr)

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso and Orange County will face off in their tenth overall meeting and the sixth to be held at Championship Soccer Stadium, a venue that the Locos have never suffered defeat in during the regular season. However, the most recent meeting saw OCSC knock El Paso out of the playoffs and there is no doubt the Locos will be looking to avenge that defeat.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

El Paso must head into Orange County this weekend prepared to fight for points. Though there is much that needs to improve following the defeat at Sacramento, there were things that the Locos could look at building on ahead of this weekend's matchup.

The big one has to be the Locomotive defense that was tested all night and registered one of its highest defensive performances of the year with 26 clearances, 20 tackles, 11 interceptions and six blocks. El Paso limited a dangerous Sacramento to only four shots on target which is amongst the lowest attacking production rates the Republic has posted this season. A similar performance from the El Paso backline could help keep things level and give the attack time to get around Orange County to create goal scoring opportunities.

ORANGE COUNTY SC

OCSC currently sit 7th in the Western Conference but only two points separate it from 10th placed Phoenix Rising FC, so the hosts will want to get a win in order to remain above the playoff line and snap its three-match winless streak.

Orange County may rank lowest across the league in big chance creation (32) but when it comes to converting those chances, they sit alone at the top of the league with a 50% big chance conversion rate, so Locomotive has to make sure they limit the amount of space the hosts get in front of goal, particularly against the attacking trio of Thomas Amang, Bryce Jamison and Ethan Zubak who have combined for 13 of OCSC's 25 goals this season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.