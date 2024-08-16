Hartford Back on Home Turf against Las Vegas

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic have six points to gain at Trinity Health Stadium over the next week, beginning with a matchup against the hottest team in the USL Championship tomorrow night. Las Vegas Lights FC come in on an 11-match unbeaten streak, but have never beaten Hartford Athletic in their history.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 3-0 loss to Rhode Island FC on the road last Saturday. The Green and Blue never gained lasting control of the match, unable to match the energy that the home side had in front of a sold out crowd. Rhode Island struck first off a set piece in the 29th minute, when Clay Holstad headed Jojea Kwizera's delivery past Renan Ribeiro. Athletic responded with a strong spell of attacking play that nearly got them back into the match, but two quality scoring chances did not end fruitfully. Deshane Beckford got loose for a header that went just over the crossbar, and Joe Farrell played an excellent ball to Mamadou Dieng in front of goal that was touched just wide of the net. Frank Nodarse doubled Rhode Island's lead just four minutes into the second half, scoring off another set piece. The home side was in control the rest of the way, adding one more goal in the 90th minute from Joe Brito.

TURNING OUT THE LIGHTS

Hartford Athletic are 2-0 all-time against Las Vegas, outscoring them 5-0 in total. The Green and Blue defeated Lights FC 2-0 at Cashman Field in the hottest game in club history a season ago, with temperatures exceeding 110 degrees at kickoff. Juan Pablo Torres scored the first goal for Hartford, and currently Athletic forward Kyle Edwards netted the second. Hartford put on a dominant display at home against Las Vegas in 2022, cruising to a 3-0 win behind a Ariel Martínez brace and an additional goal from Tom Brewitt.

MICHEE + BECKY = HOME POINTS

Michee Ngalina (seven goals) and Deshane Beckford (three goals) have been Hartford's top goal scoring threats at home, helping Athletic to their 5-3-3 record at Trinity Health Stadium. The pair have scored in six of Hartford's eight point-earning results at home, giving the Green and Blue a 6-2-1 record whenever either of the speedy wingers find the back of the net at THS.

MICHEE MINUTES

Hartford Athletic winger Michee Ngalina is six minutes away from reaching 10,000 regular season minutes in his USL Championship career. The 23 year old reaches the impressive milestone with 39 goals to his name in league play.

TWO USL GREATS ON ONE PITCH

Two of the USL Championship's all-time great distributors will share the pitch on Saturday night. Solomon Asante (56 career assists) and Danny Barrera (51 career assists) sit at second and third on the USL Championship's all-time assists leaderboard, both behind Pittsburgh's Kenardo Kenardo Forbes (65 career assists). Asante comes in with three assists this season, and Barrera with one. The two league veterans share 17 combined seasons in the Championship. Barrera is 34 years old, and Asante is 33.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Renan Ribeiro has consistently contributed vital saves between the posts for Hartford, locking down Ahtletic's defensive third in his 15 matches played this season. With an impressive 59 shots stopped this season, the 34-year-old keeper sits second on the table in saves in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the USL Championship. The Brazilian holds a 75.6% save success rate and has recorded three clean sheets for Hartford. On the other side of the pitch, Raiko Arozarena has made 51 saves and six clean sheets for Las Vegas. Arozarena shares the net with Nicholas Ammeter (seven appearances) and Austin Wormell (two appearances).

LIGHTING UP THE LEAGUE

With an 8-7-8 record racked up this season, Las Vegas Lights FC currently sit fifth on the table in the Western Conference standings. Las Vegas is leaving Nevada for their matchup at Trinity Health Stadium, but is bringing the heat with them, coming to Hartford on the heels of an 11-game undefeated streak. The string of success, consisting of six draws and five victories, has set a club record and helped them remain in playoff contention. Las Vegas' impressive turnaround after a last place finish in the West last year can largely be attributed to their much improved attacking play, having scored the second most goals of any team in the Western Conference (30). They're coming off a 1-1 draw to Detroit City at home, getting an equalizing goal from Khori Bennett to secure a point.

Prematch Interviews

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic: Joe Farrell, DF, #15

With 12 shots, 10 chances created, an assist, and a goal collected for the Green and Blue this season, Joe Farrell has consistently put forward quality performances for Hartford. He was a bright spot last Saturday, In creating two chances out of the back and booting three clearances.. The 30-year-old defender saw his best opportunity in stoppage time of the first half when Anderson Asiedu delivered a corner kick into Rhode Island's box, which prompted Farrell to race across the box to meet the incoming pass. Farrell made contact on the ball, sending a perfectly paced header to Mamadou Dieng in front of an open net for one of Hartford's best looks at a goal.

Las Vegas Lights FC: Valentin Noel, MF, #27

Valentin Noel's unparalleled offensive performance, consisting of a team-high eight goals, five assists, and 35 shots, has been crucial in the Lights FC's ability to find the back of the net this season. The 25-year-old midfielder is tied for fifth in the Western Conference for goals, sixth for shots, and sits second in the Western Conference in assists. Noel is coming into Saturday's matchup off of his third nomination to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 22 of the 2024 regular season. The Niort, France native's nomination followed his Team of the Week selection for Weeks four and 14 and came as a result of his impressive showing against New Mexico United, where his assist helped Las Vegas lock in a 2-1 win to advance them onto a club record 10-game winning streak.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

For live updates, follow along on twitter using the hashtag #RIvHFD

Date: Saturday, August 17th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (6-12-4) vs LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC (8-7-8)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.