Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. North Carolina FC 8/17/24
August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance
West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 16-7-8 against the Eastern Conference with a +42 goal differential and nine shutouts.
Additional Reinforcements: Midfielder Jesús Brígido is San Antonio's newest addition, joining the Alamo City club on loan from top Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara. The 22-year-old has experience in the Mexican first and second divisions, as well as with the Mexican U23 National Team.
Iron Man: SAFC defender Kendall Burks has played every minute for SAFC this season - 1,980 minutes in 22 matches of play. The 24-year-old leads SAFC in interceptions (36) and clearances (107), the latter good for second in the league.
---------------
USL Championship Match #23 - San Antonio FC vs. North Carolina FC
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Kickoff: 8:0 0 p.m. CT
Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch : ESPN+, Bally Sports Southwest
Stats : USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 5-11-6 (21 pts; 11 th in Western Conference)
North Carolina FC: 7-7-8 (29 pts; 9 th in Eastern Conference)
All-time Series : This is the first all-time meeting between SAFC and NCFC.
